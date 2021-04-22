Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.