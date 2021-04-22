Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

