Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP (NYSE:HPQ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HPQ stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. HP has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

