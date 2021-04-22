Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 17th

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Morneau Shepell stock opened at C$31.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 39.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.75. Morneau Shepell has a 12-month low of C$26.22 and a 12-month high of C$34.52.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MSI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

