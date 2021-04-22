MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE MP opened at $29.04 on Monday. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.72.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

