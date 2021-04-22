M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after buying an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,629,000 after buying an additional 272,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.