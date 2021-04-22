MTM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $270.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $272.10.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

