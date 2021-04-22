MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $46.19.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

