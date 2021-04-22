Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.79. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.15.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

