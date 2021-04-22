MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Purchased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLN shares. Barclays began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

MultiPlan stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 17,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,018. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26. MultiPlan Co. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

MultiPlan Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.