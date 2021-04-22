Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €285.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €285.00 ($335.29) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEURV. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €264.46 ($311.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

