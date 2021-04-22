Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $370,000 Stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVE in the fourth quarter valued at $2,973,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in NVE by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVE by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVE by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in NVE in the fourth quarter valued at $10,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.66. 518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,883. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $331.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.18. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.35% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

