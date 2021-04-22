Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Autoliv accounts for 2.1% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Autoliv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

ALV stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.10. 10,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $99.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

