Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Invests $74,000 in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 177,916 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $716.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.70.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

