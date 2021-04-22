Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 14,325 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veoneer by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veoneer by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 43,120 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

NYSE VNE traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $24.46. 4,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. Analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

