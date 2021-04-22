Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty accounts for 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 301,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,835. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.