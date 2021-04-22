Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Truist raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.45.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.89. 87,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,899,365. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.