Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.66% of Myers Industries worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,001,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $780.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

