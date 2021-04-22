Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nano-X Imaging currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.