Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.55 million, a PE ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.43 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

