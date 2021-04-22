National Bank Financial Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$45.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GIL. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.13.

TSE GIL opened at C$42.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$16.91 and a twelve month high of C$42.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.80.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

