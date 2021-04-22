National Bank Financial Weighs in on Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million.

MTL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.15.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$13.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

