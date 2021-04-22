National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.88.

FIZZ stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

