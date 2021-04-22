National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

NGG has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.4% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 14.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

