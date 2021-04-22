National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $63.01 on Thursday. National Grid has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Grid by 610.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.