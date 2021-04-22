Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%.

Shares of NYSE:NM traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. 34,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.53.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

