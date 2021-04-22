Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.36 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%.

NYSE:NM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,484. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

