Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.36 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.

Shares of NYSE:NM traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $8.08. 28,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.53. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

