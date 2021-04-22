Nepsis Inc. Has $7.78 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,181,871. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

