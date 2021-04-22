Nepsis Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nepsis Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.74 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,454 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

