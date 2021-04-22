Nepsis Inc. Raises Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,420 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises about 3.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in VMware by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,808 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 21.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 44.1% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,748. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

