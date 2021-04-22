Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0219 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $543.66 million and $42.58 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,655.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.93 or 0.04742300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00515782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $942.16 or 0.01723803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.88 or 0.00713333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.12 or 0.00563746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00069903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.22 or 0.00448668 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00251364 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,794,767,637 coins and its circulating supply is 24,777,272,826 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

