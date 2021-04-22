Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Truist

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by Truist from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $583.29.

Shares of NFLX opened at $508.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.08. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $171,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 199.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $221,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

