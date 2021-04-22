Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $650.00 at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $583.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.90 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.08. The company has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.