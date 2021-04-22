Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Major Shareholder Steven D. Heinemann Sells 38,027 Shares

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 38,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $128,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,939.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,793. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 million, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Network-1 Technologies worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

