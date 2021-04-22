Neutrino Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

