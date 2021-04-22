Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading Up 2.9%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $152.65 and last traded at $152.65. Approximately 943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 433,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.82 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

