New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stake Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in New Gold were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGD. Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

