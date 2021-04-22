New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

NJR opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

