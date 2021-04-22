Newpark Resources (NR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/14/2021 – Newpark Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

4/8/2021 – Newpark Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

4/7/2021 – Newpark Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

4/2/2021 – Newpark Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

4/1/2021 – Newpark Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 150.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

