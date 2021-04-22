NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 4,508 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 197.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,883,000 after purchasing an additional 408,670 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

