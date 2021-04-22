NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average is $122.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

