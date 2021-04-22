NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.07% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

