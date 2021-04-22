NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $175.13 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

