NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of DFP stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

