NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $82.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.83.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.97 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $152.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

