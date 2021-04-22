NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,455. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

