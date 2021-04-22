Nexus (NXS) Price Tops $1.40 on Top Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Nexus has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002634 BTC on major exchanges. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $98.63 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,339,165 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

