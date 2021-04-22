NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $73.19 on Exchanges

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $719,912.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for about $73.19 or 0.00140223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00281914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00026665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.54 or 0.01014463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.67 or 0.00681372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,467.41 or 1.00514537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

