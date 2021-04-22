NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,421,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

